Evmos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Evmos has a market cap of $91.16 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

