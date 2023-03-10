Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $115.09. 26,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $129.47.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

