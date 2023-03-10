Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,360 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Extreme Networks worth $24,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of EXTR opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $183,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $183,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

