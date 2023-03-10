EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
EZPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 354,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.68.
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
