EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 354,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

About EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EZCORP by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in EZCORP by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 752.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Stories

