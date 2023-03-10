Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 995000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that consists of 117 claims located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

