Family Firm Inc. Buys 8,236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.