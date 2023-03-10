Family Firm Inc. Invests $212,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.