Family Firm Inc. Invests $337,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Creative Planning increased its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Omnicom Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 526.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

