Family Firm Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $490.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

