Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of CINF opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

