Family Firm Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

