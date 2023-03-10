F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON FCIT opened at GBX 935 ($11.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 948.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 915.55. The stock has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2,133.33 and a beta of 0.67. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769 ($9.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($11.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 982 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of £991.82 ($1,192.66). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $208,280. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

