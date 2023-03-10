Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,625,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fernhill Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. 3,636,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,475. Fernhill has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.02.
About Fernhill
