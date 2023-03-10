Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 273,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 129,620 shares.The stock last traded at $47.03 and had previously closed at $47.34.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,204,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,289 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,287,000 after acquiring an additional 120,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after acquiring an additional 208,476 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 423,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

