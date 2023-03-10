Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 13th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 276,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,450. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

