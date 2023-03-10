Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.33 and last traded at $30.51. 2,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity New Millennium ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

