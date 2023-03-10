Financial Review: Markel (NYSE:MKL) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Markel and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Markel alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markel currently has a consensus price target of $1,516.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $11.68 billion 1.48 -$214.12 million ($23.22) -55.37 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Markel and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Markel.

Risk & Volatility

Markel has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel -1.83% 7.85% 2.01% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Markel beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment deals with all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. The company was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

(Get Rating)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.