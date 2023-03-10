Financial Review: Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $37.91 million 2.33 $4.86 million ($0.75) -1.43

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Bit Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Risk & Volatility

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.54, meaning that its share price is 354% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68% Bit Digital -137.38% -33.20% -30.05%

Summary

Bit Digital beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

