Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.67

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.67 and traded as high as C$11.74. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.58, with a volume of 20,370 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$392.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.40, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 17.11.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

