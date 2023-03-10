First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Down to $12.74

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $12.31. First Foundation shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 57,415 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $662.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.