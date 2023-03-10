First Property Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FPO opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.28) on Friday. First Property Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

