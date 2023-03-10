First Property Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25 (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FPO opened at GBX 23.45 ($0.28) on Friday. First Property Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.
