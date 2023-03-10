First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $227.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.25 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $218.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

