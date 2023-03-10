First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DDIV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
