First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DDIV traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

