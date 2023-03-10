First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the February 13th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,358. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

