First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the February 13th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The company has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

