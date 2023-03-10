First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 6,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,466. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
