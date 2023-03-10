First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the February 13th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 6,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,466. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,293,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,887.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 140,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

