First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
