First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,510. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 222,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

