First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Decreased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $81.85 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.