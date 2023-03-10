First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of First United stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in First United by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

