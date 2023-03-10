First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
First United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
First United Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of First United stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First United in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
