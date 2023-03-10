Flare (FLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.29 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $343.44 million and $13.29 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00427810 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,764.00 or 0.28917161 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,219,937,185 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

