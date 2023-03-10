FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading Down 0.7%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. 25,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 6,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.95%.
About FNCB Bancorp
FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

