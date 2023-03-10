FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Trading Down 0.7%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. 25,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 6,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FNCB Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

