Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Raises Dividend to $3.35 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.3519 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $1.33.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FOVSY opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $134.13.
About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.
Featured Stories
