Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Steven P. Peltzman Sells 2,206 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Forrester Research by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 224.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

