Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.58

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $11.13. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 8,749 shares trading hands.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
