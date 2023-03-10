Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.93

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $19.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 79,179 shares traded.
FMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.
