Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.93

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $19.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $19.46, with a volume of 79,179 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.