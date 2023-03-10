Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $17.38 million and $3.21 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

