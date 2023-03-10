FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 38,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $252.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 21.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.