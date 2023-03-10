FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04.
FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.
