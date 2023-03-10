FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.04.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FS Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 25.9% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

