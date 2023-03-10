FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Brian Gerson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $18.88 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

