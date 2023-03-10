FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) fell 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 12,020,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,341,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

