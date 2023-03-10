Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 6.7%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42). 39,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 24,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.45).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.10 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

