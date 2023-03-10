FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
FutureFuel Trading Down 4.9 %
NYSE FF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. 200,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,522. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
