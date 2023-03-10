FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

NYSE FF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.11. 200,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,522. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 552,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 224,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

