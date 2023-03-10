FY2023 Earnings Forecast for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WRK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Stock Down 2.4 %

WRK opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 12.7% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,251,000 after buying an additional 1,117,520 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after buying an additional 1,005,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after buying an additional 973,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

