G Ruffner Page, Jr. Purchases 14,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SSB traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 717,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,629. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SouthState by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

