Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 716,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 265,468 shares.The stock last traded at $37.02 and had previously closed at $36.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.20 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Galapagos by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Galapagos by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

