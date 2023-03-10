GateToken Price Tops $4.36 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $471.87 million and $2.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00022056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035660 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00220413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 0.99989257 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.46917427 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,878,987.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

