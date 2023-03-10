Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $0.99. Gaucho Group shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 205,796 shares.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform.

