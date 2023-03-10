General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 on May 12th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.
General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD opened at $222.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
