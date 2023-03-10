General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.32 on May 12th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

GD opened at $222.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

