General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $222.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

