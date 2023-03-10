General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95.

General Electric Stock Up 5.3 %

General Electric stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.36.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

